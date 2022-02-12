Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Australia eyes new opportunities in Bangladesh’s digital sector

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Australia has decided to pump in $10.2 million to increase engagement on regional economic challenges and tap new opportunities in the digital sector in Bangladesh.
A further $4.3 million will support relationships across the LNG supply chain between Australia, India and Bangladesh, the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.  
In addition, $5.8 million will promote infrastructure investment opportunities in the region to Australian businesses.  
The Morrison Government will invest $4.8 million to improve Australian resources and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) understanding of South Asian markets, according to the release.  
Australia is enhancing its engagement across the North East Indian Ocean by investing in maritime and disaster preparedness, and supporting opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity.  
Australia will provide $36.5 million over five years, including $11.4 million, to improve regional cooperation on maritime shipping, disaster resilience and information sharing.  
Together, these measures will support opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity in the North East Indian Ocean, according to the release.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Air pollution a threat to reproductive health
BD eager to sign FTA with big economies of South America
US, China lock horns over Ukraine at UN
Covid: Deaths drop to 27, cases 5,268
Wife launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman
President to be briefed on SUST students' demand: Edn Minister
UK-based HR body demands justice sans delay
Journos deplore delay in meting justice


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft