Australia eyes new opportunities in Bangladesh’s digital sector

Australia has decided to pump in $10.2 million to increase engagement on regional economic challenges and tap new opportunities in the digital sector in Bangladesh.

A further $4.3 million will support relationships across the LNG supply chain between Australia, India and Bangladesh, the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

In addition, $5.8 million will promote infrastructure investment opportunities in the region to Australian businesses.

The Morrison Government will invest $4.8 million to improve Australian resources and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) understanding of South Asian markets, according to the release.

Australia is enhancing its engagement across the North East Indian Ocean by investing in maritime and disaster preparedness, and supporting opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity.

Australia will provide $36.5 million over five years, including $11.4 million, to improve regional cooperation on maritime shipping, disaster resilience and information sharing.

Together, these measures will support opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity in the North East Indian Ocean, according to the release. -UNB













