BNP announces countrywide sit-in protest on Jan 11



BNP activists in front of party central office moments before to start a procession on Friday. (Inset) BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain addressing the rally. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Speaking at the mass procession in front of the Naya Paltan party office, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandar Mosharraf Hossain made the announcement on Friday.

He began his speech demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Chairperson's Advisor Abdus Salam, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anyi and other BNP leaders and activists.

Khandaker Mosharraf claimed the mass procession turned into a sea of people as tens of thousands of party leaders and activists took to the street demanding 10 points.

He said, "People did not elect the Awami League government, they came to power by robbing votes at night. They have no relationship with the people. Internationally they are known as hybrid governments."

"Historically, Awami League is a dictatorial government which they proved by establishing BKSAL in 1975," Mosharraf said, "People have realized that this government will not restore democracy in the country, will not be able to repair the economy and can make the judiciary independent. All in all they will not be able to build a peaceful society in the country."

Mosharraf said, "No dictatorship can last long. Even in our country, Ayub Khan and Ershad fell in front of the mass uprising. The downfall of this fascist Awami League government is now only a matter of time."

Addressing the Awami League leaders and activists, Musharraf said, "Look at today's mass procession and see the participation of people in the procession. Your party people guarded in the road but could not prevent people. In the coming days, these people will take to the streets and see you off."

He said, more programs will be announced and our more leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives to realize people's 10-point demands.

He announced a sit-in protest on January 11 for four hours in all the divisional headquarters including Dhaka.

Mass procession was held as the first program of simultaneous movement of 32 like-minded political parties including BNP on 10-point demands including resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, handover power to non-partisan caretaker government and formation of new election commission.

Several hundreds of BNP men have gathered in front of their party office to participate in the procession.

While visiting the Nayapaltan area, this correspondent saw that the BNP supporters were coming in small groups to join the mass procession.

They were carrying posters and placards, demanding release of the top leaders who are behind bars since December 10 rally.

Meanwhile, police were deployed at various points in the area to avert any untoward situation.













