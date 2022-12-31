Video
Police disperse Jamaat-Shibir processions in Malibagh, Paltan

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Clashes broke out between police personnel and Jamaat-Shibir men in the capital's Malibagh and Paltan areas right after Juma prayers this afternoon after the latter tried to bring out processions in those areas.
According to witnesses, the leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a mass procession from in front of Abul Hotel after Juma prayers and, as it reached Mouchak intersection police barred them from moving forward and snatched their banners.
However, supporters of the party continued their procession defying the police barrier. They locked into clash with police when the latter tried to stop them at Malibagh crossing.
Witnesses said the police charged baton and lobbed teargas shells on Jamaat activists who also threw brick chips at the
police. They said several Jamaat activists and police personnel were injured in the clash.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna Zone Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah said they detained several people from Jamaat's processions in Malibagh.
In Paltan, activists of Jamaat tried to bring out another procession in front of Surma Tower in the afternoon. A clash broke out when police stopped them from bringing it out the procession in that area.
Meanwhile, supporters of the party brought out a procession in the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area after Juma prayers.
Chase and counter chase between police and Jamaat activists followed in Baitul Mukarram area to Motijheel at that time.
Police fired bullets to disperse Jamaat men at that time and detained a few of them.
Salahuddin Mia, Officer-in-Charge of Paltan Police Station, said a procession was heading towards Paltan intersection from Baitul Mukarram area after Juma prayers. "We dispersed the rally and detained three persons from the spot. We are trying to find out more about them," OC added.



