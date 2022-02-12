AL submits list of 10 preferred names to EC Search panel

Preferring two former cabinet secretaries the ruling Awami League (AL) proposed 10 names to the Search Committee for the posts of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and three Election Commissioners (ECs) for the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

AL Information and Research Secretary Selim Mahmud and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan submitted a list on behalf of the party to the Cabinet Division, which is providing secretarial assistance to the search committee, around noon on Friday.

After submitting the list of names, Selim Mahmud said they have submitted the list in a sealed envelope.

He said, "The list of 10 names was prepared by the party President Sheikh Hasina and the members of the presidium. We just submitted the letter as a messenger. I don't know whose names are inside the envelope."

However, several sources of AL informed the Daily Observer that the 10-member list of AL includes former Cabinet Secretaries Mohammad Shafiul Alam and Muhammad Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, two former judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice Momtaz Uddin Ahmed and Justice Abu Bakar Siddique, former Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Mohammad Sadik and former Law Secretary Kazi Habibul Awal.

Earlier, the AL President Sheikh Hasina collected names of competent persons from the party presidium members. She also discussed the names at the party's presidium meeting.

Meanwhile, all the registered political parties in the 14-party alliance led by the ruling Awami League also sent their lists of names of preferred persons for the post of CEC and other ECs to the Search Committee.

On Thursday and Friday, the parties sent their lists to the Cabinet Division.

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad-Inu), an ally of the 14-party alliance, on Thursday sent a list of 10 names to the Cabinet, the party said in a press release.

Another ally, Bangladesh Workers Party, also handed over a list of names with resumes to the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat on Friday. Besides, those names and resumes had also been sent by e-mail.

At the same time, National Awami Party (NAP) sent the name of a person to the Cabinet Division. The full list could not be prepared due to lack of time, informed the party.

Bangladesh Tarikat Federation had sent a list of 10 names to the Cabinet Division.

Tarikat President Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari said their list includes successful people from various sectors including former bureaucrats, judges, members of the armed forces and academics.

"Last time more than one person from our list got place in EC. I hope it will be again", he added.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Sheikh Shahidul Islam said they had submitted a list of 10 names on Friday.

Dilip Barua, General Secretary of Samyabadi Dal-ML, said they had sent the names of six persons.

Ganatantri Party General Secretary Shahadat Hossain said they have sent a list of names of seven individuals.

In addition, Zaker party sent a list of seven people, said acting General Secretary of the party Shamim Haider.

It is to be noted that among the allies of the 14-party alliance, Basad, Gana Azadi League, Communist Kendra, Ganatantrik Majdur Party and Bangladesh Jasad are not registered with the Election Commission. The search committee only sent letters to the registered parties.

Meanwhile, Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan, Secretary General of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh said they have sent a list of five names to the Cabinet Division.













