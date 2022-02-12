|
Recipe
Masala Fried Pomfret
IngredientsFor the fish:
1 Pomfret
To coat Semolina
To shallow fry Oil
For the masala:
2 tsp Ginger
3 Garlic cloves
1 tbsp Oil
1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder
1 tsp Red chilli powder
1 Lemon (juiced)
Method:
Prepare the masala:
In a blender mix together ginger, garluic, oil, turmeric, red chilli and lemon juice. Masala is ready.
Prepare the fish:
1. Make gashes in the pomfret and apply the masala. Marinate it for 15 minutes.
2. Coat it in semolina from both sides and shallow fry till golden.
3. Serve hot
Chicken Tikka Masala
Ingredients
150ml pot low fat natural yogurt
2 tbsp tikka masala paste
700g skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
cucumber, chopped
large tomato chopped
1 green chilli seeded and finely chopped
1 small onion, finely sliced
4 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander
Method
1. Mix the yogurt with the curry paste in a large bowl. Add the chicken, season, then stir really well. Cover and leave for 30 minutes at room temperature to give the spices time to flavour the chicken (or make ahead and chill for several hours or overnight).
2. Make the salad before you start to cook the kebabs. Simply mix together the cucumber, tomatoes, chilli, onion and coriander. Season lightly, then cover until you're ready to serve with the meal.
3. Preheat the grill or barbecue. Push the chicken onto 8 metal or wooden skewers. Grill or barbecue the kebabs for 8-10 minutes, turning them frequently. At the same time, warm the tortillas or chapatis on one side of the barbecue, wrapping them in foil. Serve with chapatis and plenty of salad.