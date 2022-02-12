

Afroza Naznin Shumi

Masala Fried Pomfret

IngredientsFor the fish:

1 Pomfret

To coat Semolina

To shallow fry Oil



For the masala:

2 tsp Ginger

3 Garlic cloves

1 tbsp Oil

1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Red chilli powder

Recipe



Method:

Prepare the masala:

In a blender mix together ginger, garluic, oil, turmeric, red chilli and lemon juice. Masala is ready.

Prepare the fish:

1. Make gashes in the pomfret and apply the masala. Marinate it for 15 minutes.

2. Coat it in semolina from both sides and shallow fry till golden.

3. Serve hot





Chicken Tikka Masala



Ingredients

150ml pot low fat natural yogurt

2 tbsp tikka masala paste

Recipe

cucumber, chopped

large tomato chopped

1 green chilli seeded and finely chopped

1 small onion, finely sliced

4 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander



Method

1. Mix the yogurt with the curry paste in a large bowl. Add the chicken, season, then stir really well. Cover and leave for 30 minutes at room temperature to give the spices time to flavour the chicken (or make ahead and chill for several hours or overnight).

2. Make the salad before you start to cook the kebabs. Simply mix together the cucumber, tomatoes, chilli, onion and coriander. Season lightly, then cover until you're ready to serve with the meal.

