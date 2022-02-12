Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 12 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Afroza Naznin Shumi

Afroza Naznin Shumi


Masala Fried Pomfret
IngredientsFor the fish:
1 Pomfret
To coat Semolina
To shallow fry Oil

For the masala:
2 tsp Ginger
3 Garlic cloves
1 tbsp Oil
1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder
1 tsp Red chilli powder
Recipe

Recipe

1 Lemon (juiced)

Method:
Prepare the masala:
In a blender mix together ginger, garluic, oil, turmeric, red chilli and lemon juice. Masala is ready.
Prepare the fish:
1. Make gashes in the pomfret and apply the masala. Marinate it for 15 minutes.
2. Coat it in semolina from both sides and shallow fry till golden.
3. Serve hot


Chicken Tikka Masala

Ingredients
150ml pot low fat natural yogurt
2 tbsp tikka masala paste
Recipe

Recipe

700g skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
cucumber, chopped
large tomato  chopped
1 green chilli seeded and finely chopped
1 small onion, finely sliced
4 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander

Method
1. Mix the yogurt with the curry paste in a large bowl. Add the chicken, season, then stir really well. Cover and leave for 30 minutes at room temperature to give the spices time to flavour the chicken (or make ahead and chill for several hours or overnight).
2. Make the salad before you start to cook the kebabs. Simply mix together the cucumber, tomatoes, chilli, onion and coriander. Season lightly, then cover until you're ready to serve with the meal.
3. Preheat the grill or barbecue. Push the chicken onto 8 metal or wooden skewers. Grill or barbecue the kebabs for 8-10 minutes, turning them frequently. At the same time, warm the tortillas or chapatis on one side of the barbecue, wrapping them in foil. Serve with chapatis and plenty of salad.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Magic of love at Renaissance Dhaka
‘Dawn of Love’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden
A celebration on valentine’s day with Dhaka Regency
Rang Bangladesh in this Falgun
Anjan’s comes up with Falgun collection
Valentine’s Day, a day to spread love
Recipe


Latest News
Russia gathers 150,000 troops, set for military move on Ukraine: Norway
Barishal keep Dhaka waiting for play-off place
Sagar-Runi murder: UN rights experts call for effective investigation
GP Accelerator Batch 7 eyes to equip startups to secure international funds
France to drop mask indoors from end February
Both dates of Begum Zia's birth, award are not specific: Hasan
SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March
Man arrested with Yaba pills in Bhola
Education Minister suggests SUST VC to 'continue duties'
Over 300 names proposed for new CEC, ECs
Most Read News
US President urges Americans to leave Ukraine immediately
Ukraine crisis now 'dangerous moment' for Europe in decades: British PM
20 killed in Peru bus crash
Muslim women hold placards during a protest in Allahabad
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
US urges Canada to end bridge blockade using federal powers
Neymar back in training after long injuries
Bangladeshis among 12 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport
Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine crisis
27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft