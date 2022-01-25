Students won’t ‘leave campus’ until VC quits

Striking students have completed 130 hours of their fast unto death programme on Monday evening demanding the resignation of Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

Although agitating students are physically weak due to fasting for so long,

the hunger strikers are convinced that their demand will be met.

Fifteen of the students who went on hunger strike till Monday evening received medical treatment at the hospital. One of the students did not break his fast even after surgery.

Students on hunger strike in front of the vice-chancellor's residence said that they had spent five nights in front of the vice-chancellor's residence and despite their physical pain, their morale did not break. They think that their demand will be fulfilled.

The agitating students disconnected the power supply of Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed's residence at 8:30am on Sunday. The building has been without electricity since then.

On the other hand, SUST Vice-Chancellor apologized for the comments he had made about the students of Jahangirnagar University. However, he claimed that his statement had been edited and disseminated on social media. This has created anger in the minds of the students of Jahangirnagar University and the teachers of the university and all concerned have been hurt. Realizing the matter he hoped that the liberal and progressive students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University will forgive him.







