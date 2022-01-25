Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SUST TURMOIL RAGES ON

Students won’t ‘leave campus’ until VC quits

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
SUST Correspondent

Striking students have completed 130 hours of their fast unto death programme on Monday evening demanding the resignation of Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.
Although agitating students are physically weak due to fasting for so long,
the hunger strikers are convinced that their demand will be met.
Fifteen of the students who went on hunger strike till Monday evening received medical treatment at the hospital. One of the students did not break his fast even after surgery.
Students on hunger strike in front of the vice-chancellor's residence said that they had spent five nights in front of the vice-chancellor's residence and despite their physical pain, their morale did not break. They think that their demand will be fulfilled.
The agitating students disconnected the power supply of Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed's residence at 8:30am on Sunday. The building has been without electricity since then.
On the other hand, SUST Vice-Chancellor apologized for the comments he had made about the students of Jahangirnagar University. However, he claimed that his statement had been edited and disseminated on social media. This has created anger in the minds of the students of Jahangirnagar University and the teachers of the university and all concerned have been hurt. Realizing the matter he hoped that the liberal and progressive students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University will forgive him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 to die for  Radha Rani murder
US tells diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options
15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected
69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city
C-19: Govt to observe situation for a week
India’s omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
Some univ teachers back students
DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft