DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) expressed deep concern about the students' demand for the resignation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.

A press release issued by DUTA President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and General

Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan on Monday said the transformation of the movement against a provost into a movement for the removal of the Vice Chancellor is highly undesirable and worrying.

"It demands scrutiny," the press release stated.

It also termed the use of the police force during the movement 'unexpected incident'.

The press release further said, "In the ongoing situation, protesters yesterday suddenly cut off water, electricity and gas connections to the Vice Chancellor's residence terming it an inhumane and undesirable dimension to the movement on the campus."

The teachers' association said it is advisable to solve any problem between the teachers and students through discussion.

A third party outside the teachers and students is trying to take advantage of this movement. It seems that a third party is trying to turn this movement into an anti-government movement.

"In the current situation, we are deeply concerned about the health and overall safety of the agitating students. We call upon all the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students," the association said.

DUTA also urged the government to immediately ensure a conducive and congenial environment for education at the university through dialogue and demanded an investigation into whether there was any incitement in the police attack.







