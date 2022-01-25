Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SUST TURMOIL RAGES ON

DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) expressed deep concern about the students' demand for the resignation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.
A press release issued by DUTA President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and General
Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan on Monday said the transformation of the movement against a provost into a movement for the removal of the Vice Chancellor is highly undesirable and worrying.
"It demands scrutiny," the press release stated.
It also termed the use of the police force during the movement 'unexpected incident'.
The press release further said, "In the ongoing situation, protesters yesterday suddenly cut off water, electricity and gas connections to the Vice Chancellor's residence terming it an inhumane and undesirable dimension to the movement on the campus."
The teachers' association said it is advisable to solve any problem between the teachers and students through discussion.
A third party outside the teachers and students is trying to take advantage of this movement. It seems that a third party is trying to turn this movement into an anti-government movement.
"In the current situation, we are deeply concerned about the health and overall safety of the agitating students. We call upon all the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students," the association said.
DUTA also urged the government to immediately ensure a conducive and congenial environment for education at the university through dialogue and demanded an investigation into whether there was any incitement in the police attack.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 to die for  Radha Rani murder
US tells diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options
15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected
69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city
C-19: Govt to observe situation for a week
India’s omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
Some univ teachers back students
DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft