Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:12 AM
ACC seeks highest punishment for ex-DIG Mizan

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Court Correspondent

The lawyers of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday prayed to a court to give the highest sentence to suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and director of ACC Khandaker Enamul Basir for taking and giving bribe of Tk 40 lakh.
ACC Prosecutor Mosharref Hossain Kajol concluded his arguments on Monday as he claimed that he was able to prove the case.
Judge Shaikh  Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka   heard the ACC arguments and fixed February 3 for beginning of the defense arguments in the sensational case.
 The accused on January 3 pleaded not guilty in their statements in self-defense in the case.
The court on March 18 in 2020 framed charges against the two accused in the case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on February 9 in 2020 accepted the charge
sheet and transferred the case for further proceedings to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.
ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya on January 19 in 2020 filed the charge sheet against the duo for allegedly leaking information and taking bribes.
Mizan later brought allegations in media on June 9 last year that Basir took bribe from him and produced audio clips of conversation between them.
Basir was suspended from his post by ACC the following day. But he denied the allegations, saying the audio clip was fabricated.
ACC later removed Basir from the enquiry and on June 13 formed a three-member committee to verify Mizan's claim.
The committee led by him found the allegations to be true and the audio clip genuine, the complainant continued.
The commission then gave an approval for filing a case against the duo on July 16 last year.
The same day, the complainant filed a case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka against them for a transaction of Tk 40 lakh as bribe.


