12 killed in road, train accidents in 4 dists

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in separate road and train accidents in Dhaka, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Rangpur.

In Dhaka, a man was killed and another one injured as a truck hit their rickshaw van on Baily Road in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nur Alam, 38, son of Mehrab Hossain, hailing from Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district.

The accident took place near the Circuit House mosque at around 6:00am when the truck hit the rickshaw van from behind, leaving two people injured critically. They were carrying eggs to Keraniganj from city's Tejgaon area, said Sub-Inspector Muhaiminul Islam of Ramna Police Station.

Locals took the injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the duty doctor declared Alam dead at 7:00am. The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that three people were killed when a train hit a human

hauler in Sadar upazila of Chapainawabganj on Monday morning.

The accident happened at about 8:30am at Hajir intersection of Alinagar area.

Witnesses said a Rajshahi-bound train hit a fish-laden human hauler, locally known as Votvoti, in the area. Three human hauler passengers died at the scene.

The accident occurred as there was no rail crossing at Hajir intersection. After legal procedure, the bodies will be handed over to their families, said Sadar Police Station OC Mojaffar Hossain.

Our Naogaon Correspondent writes earlier on Sunday night four persons were killed in a motorcycle accident in Naogaon's Dhamoirhat upazila.

The deceased were Abu Sufian, 18, son of Gulzer Hossain, Abdus Salam, 30, son of Mozammel Haque, Minhazul, 28, and Sajal, 35. All of them were vegetable traders.

A truck from opposite direction smashed the motorcycle, carrying the four vegetable traders, at Hartakidanga area on the Dhamoirhat-Jaypurhat regional road around 8:30pm, said Dhamoirhat Police Station OC KM Rakibul Huda.

Two died on the spot while another two succumbed to their injuries on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The bodies were sent to the police station, the police official said.

Our Rangpur Correspondent adds four persons were killed in a road accident at Nabdiganj point on the Rangpur-Kurigram Highway under Mahiganj Police Station in the city on Sunday night.

"The mishap occurred when a Burimari-bound passenger bus from Dhaka hit an auto rickshaw killing three of its passengers, including the driver, on the spot and injuring two others," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahiganj Police Station Mahfuzur Rahman said.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and rescued the injured persons and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH). Later, one of the two injured persons succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH.

The deceased were identified as Anil Chandra Barman, 40, and Shihab Uddin, 19, of Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur, Pabitra Nandi, 26, of Khalishpur upazila in Khulna and Shahabul, 25, of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur.

"Police seized the killer bus and a case was filed in this connection with Mahiganj Police Station," the OC said, adding that the driver and the helper of the bus managed to escape from the scene.









