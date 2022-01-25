Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 6:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

12 killed in road, train accidents in 4 dists

Published : Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent 

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in separate road and train accidents in Dhaka, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Rangpur.
In Dhaka, a man was killed and another one injured as a truck hit their rickshaw van on Baily Road in the city on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Nur Alam, 38, son of Mehrab Hossain, hailing from Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district.
The accident took place near the Circuit House mosque at around 6:00am when the truck hit the rickshaw van from behind, leaving two people injured critically. They were carrying eggs to Keraniganj from city's Tejgaon area, said Sub-Inspector Muhaiminul Islam of Ramna Police Station.
Locals took the injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the duty doctor declared Alam dead at 7:00am.   The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.
Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that three people were killed when a train hit a human
hauler in Sadar upazila of Chapainawabganj on Monday morning.
The accident happened at about 8:30am at Hajir intersection of Alinagar area.
Witnesses said a Rajshahi-bound train hit a fish-laden human hauler, locally known as Votvoti, in the area. Three human hauler passengers died at the scene.
The accident occurred as there was no rail crossing at Hajir intersection.  After legal procedure, the bodies will be handed over to their families, said Sadar Police Station OC Mojaffar Hossain.
Our Naogaon Correspondent writes earlier on Sunday night four persons were killed in a motorcycle accident in Naogaon's Dhamoirhat upazila.
The deceased were Abu Sufian, 18, son of Gulzer Hossain, Abdus Salam, 30, son of Mozammel Haque, Minhazul, 28, and Sajal, 35. All of them were vegetable traders.
A truck from opposite direction smashed the motorcycle, carrying the four vegetable traders, at Hartakidanga area on the Dhamoirhat-Jaypurhat regional road around 8:30pm, said Dhamoirhat Police Station OC KM Rakibul Huda.
Two died on the spot while another two succumbed to their injuries on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.  The bodies were sent to the police station, the police official said.       
Our Rangpur Correspondent adds four persons were killed in a road accident at Nabdiganj point on the Rangpur-Kurigram Highway under Mahiganj Police Station in the city on Sunday night.
 "The mishap occurred when a Burimari-bound passenger bus from Dhaka hit an auto rickshaw killing three of its passengers, including the driver, on the spot and injuring two others," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahiganj Police Station Mahfuzur Rahman said.
Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and rescued the injured persons and sent them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).  Later, one of the two injured persons succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH.
 The deceased were identified as Anil Chandra Barman, 40, and Shihab Uddin, 19, of Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur, Pabitra Nandi, 26, of Khalishpur upazila in Khulna and Shahabul, 25, of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur.
 "Police seized the killer bus and a case was filed in this connection with Mahiganj Police Station," the OC said, adding that the driver and the helper of the bus managed to escape from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 to die for  Radha Rani murder
US tells diplomats’ families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options
15 more die of C-19, 14,828 more infected
69pc affected by Omicron in Dhaka city
C-19: Govt to observe situation for a week
India’s omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks
Some univ teachers back students
DUTA sides with besieged vice chancellor


Latest News
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
5 to die for killing woman after abduction
Challengers pick up 2nd win
Proctor-led team fails to reach food, medicines to SUST VC
Oman's envoy for forming ‘Bangladesh-Oman Business Forum’
Assange gets permission to appeal extradition to US
BB to release commemorative coin of Taka 50
Qcoom starts refunding money to customers
Fire at BSMMU doused
NSU holds orientation program for freshers
Most Read News
Israel: Fourth COVID dose gives three times more protection to over-60s
Armenian president Sarkissian resigns citing 'difficult times' for nation
US orders families of embassy staff to leave Ukraine
Bangladeshi injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Recruiting agents oppose 25-agency syndicate for exporting manpower to Malaysia
Yemeni rescue workers search through rubble for survivors on January
3 killed as train hits human hauler in C'nawabganj
Fire at Rampura power distribution centre
New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP
4 vegetable traders killed in Naogaon accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft