Students wearing shrouds demand removal of SUST VC

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, who are continuing a 'hunger strike unto death' in front of the VC's residence demanding his resignation, on Saturday brought out a silent procession on the campus wearing burial shrouds.

The procession started from the university's Golchattar around 3:00pm and ended in front of the VC's residence around 3:30pm after going through different roads on the

campus.

At that time, the students

said, 'Even though we now wear the shroud symbolically, it will soon be worn by our hunger striking students. You (VC) accept our demand. A chair is not worth more than 24 lives. You resign. If we have to die for a dictatorial vice-chancellor, then why only 24 people, we all agree to die. We will not leave the movement until the Vice-Chancellor resigns. We are ready to give our lives for the resignation of the dictatorial Vice-Chancellor.'

On Friday (January 21,) though a student delegation was supposed to go to Dhaka at the invitation of Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, the agitating students finally refused. However, a delegation of the University Teachers' Association is in Dhaka to meet the Education Minister.

A five-member delegation of university teachers went to Dhaka to meet Education Minister Dipu Moni. The team includes the President of the Teachers Association, Tulsi Kumar Das, General Secretary, Mohammad Muhibul Alam, Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences, Rashed Talukder, Dean of Faculty of Applied Sciences, Ariful Islam, and Dean of Faculty of Business Administration, Khairul Islam.

Campus sources said 17 students have been admitted to different hospitals in the city, including Osmani Medical College and Hospital (OMCH) till Saturday noon as they fell sick due to the hunger strike and shivering cold.











