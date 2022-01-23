No breakthrough yet on students demand



Striking students demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) held a token protest on the fourth day of their fast-unto-death programme on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

We don't want anything unwanted from either teachers or students. We do not want repetition of what happened in the last few days again. I don't even understand if there is any influence other than teacher-student here or not, whether there is a dimension of comprehensiveness or not, she said.

She made the remarks after a meeting with SUST teacher representatives on Saturday (January 22nd) night. Earlier, the meeting started at 6.15 pm.

"Our political party people went there yesterday to talk to the protesters," she added.

Dipu Moni further said, "I also spoke to the students yesterday. I have asked to solve the problem through discussion. First they wanted to speak with enthusiasm. But then they did not want to come without the hunger strikers. Later they

wanted to talk virtually. But we wanted to sit down with everyone. It would be nice to talk to everyone. I could not go to SUST due to my illness. Even among the students who have fallen ill, we are looking after them. They are being treated nicely. Since I can't go because of illness, our delegation will go there if they (the protesters) agree to talk.



