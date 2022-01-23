Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SUST Teachers Meet Dipu Moni

No breakthrough yet on students demand

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 347
Staff Correspondent

Striking students demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) held a token protest on the fourth day of their fast-unto-death programme on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Striking students demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) held a token protest on the fourth day of their fast-unto-death programme on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that the door of discussion is always open for the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).
We don't want anything unwanted from either teachers or students. We do not want repetition of what happened in the last few days again. I don't even understand if there is any influence other than teacher-student here or not, whether there is a dimension of comprehensiveness or not, she said.
She made the remarks after a meeting with SUST teacher representatives on Saturday (January 22nd) night. Earlier, the meeting started at 6.15 pm.
"Our political party people went there yesterday to talk to the protesters," she added.
Dipu Moni further said, "I also spoke to the students yesterday. I have asked to solve the problem through discussion. First they wanted to speak with enthusiasm. But then they did not want to come without the hunger strikers. Later they
wanted to talk virtually. But we wanted to sit down with everyone. It would be nice to talk to everyone. I could not go to SUST due to my illness. Even among the students who have fallen ill, we are looking after them. They are being treated nicely. Since I can't go because of illness, our delegation will go there if they (the protesters) agree to talk.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EVM to be dumped in the Bay before next polls: Goyeshwar  
No breakthrough yet on students demand
Students wearing shrouds demand removal of SUST VC
UN chief calls for probe into Saudi-led air raids
10 suspects involved in question paper leakage rounded up in city  
Businessmen ask for loan payment time extension
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Draft law on EC formation has shortcomings: Shamsul Huda


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft