UN chief calls for probe into Saudi-led air raids

TEHRAN, Jan 22: The UN chief has condemned air raids by the Saudi-led coalition on Saada city and called for an investigation into the attacks that killed more than 70 people in Yemen. "The Secretary-General calls for prompt, effective and transparent investigations into these incidents to ensure accountability," Antonio Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"We consider this a war crime against humanity. The world should take responsibility at this critical moment in human history," he said. A detention centre holding migrants in Saada city was bombed on Friday. Basheer Omar, a Red Cross spokesperson in Yemen, said rescuers continued to search for survivors. He said more than 100 people had been killed.

Iran on Saturday condemned recent air strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen, warning they make achieving peace in the war-torn country "more difficult". The Saudi-led coalition has denied as "groundless" reports.

Saudi Arabia accuses regional rival Iran of providing military support to Yemen's Huthi rebels, especially missiles and rockets, claims that Tehran denies. "The continuation of the coalition's military attacks on Yemen with the silence and indifference of the international community and the uncontrolled sale of weapons to the aggressors... has made the path to achieve a just peace in the country even more difficult," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The latest violence in Yemen's seven-year war came after Huthi forces on Monday claimed their first

deadly attack on Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, a member of the coalition. The attack, which coincided with a coalition strike on Hodeida that killed three children and knocked out Yemen's internet, was condemned by the United Nations secretary-general.

Khatibzadeh said there was a lack of "serious determination to advance the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis", warning it will lead to the "destruction of the country and instability in the region." The Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led intervention -- supported by the US, France and Britain -- in March 2015. "The countries that provide the coalition with bombs and weapons of mass destruction are complicit in these crimes and must be held accountable," Khatibzadeh added.

Unverified footage released by the Huthis revealed gruesome scenes at the bombed-out prison facility as rescue workers scrabbled to dig out bodies and mangled corpses were placed in piles. Eight aid agencies operating in Yemen said in a joint statement that the prison in Saada, the rebels' home base, was used as a holding centre for migrants, who made up many of the casualties. They said they were "horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed... in a blatant disregard for civilian lives".

Hospitals were overwhelmed as hundreds of casualties flooded in, aid workers said.

"It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence," said Ahmed Mahat, Doctors Without Borders' head of mission in Yemen.

The strikes came after the Huthis took the seven-year war into a new phase by claiming the drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Monday. The UAE threatened reprisals after the attack, which was the first deadly assault it has acknowledged inside its borders that was claimed by the Huthis.

Meeting on Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the "heinous terrorist attacks" on Abu Dhabi, but the council's Norwegian presidency also denounced the strikes on Yemen.

In a later statement, the UN chief Antonio Guterres "reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for "all parties to the conflict to de-escalate" and "abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law".

However, the Huthis warned foreign companies to leave the "unsafe" UAE, a veiled threat of revenge attacks after Friday's strikes.

"We advise the foreign companies in Emirates to leave because they invest in an unsafe country and the rulers of this country continue in their aggression against Yemen," tweeted military spokesperson Yahya Saree. -AFP







