Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU, JnU postpone in-person classes

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

Both Dhaka University (DU) and Jagannath University (JnU) will resume online classes on Sunday, after postponing in-person classes until February 6 in the wake of the epidemic.
The university has kept its residential halls open and will run administrative operations on a limited scale, according to a notice.
All offices of the university will remain open from 9 am to 1 pm.
In-person classes of the University of Dhaka have been suspended from 21 January to 6 February following the gazette notification published by the Cabinet Division on Friday.
However, online classes will continue, reads a press release published by the university.
Emergency services like
electricity, water, gas, internet, healthcare, cleaning will not be disrupted, reads the release.
Students were advised to be stationed at their residences following health guidelines and directed to avoid all kinds of meetings, conferences and social gatherings on the campus, added the statement.
Besides, Jagannath University (JnU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Imdadul Haque told this correspondent, "Corona infection is being recorded in many departments of our university. We will now stop physical classes and exams for two weeks but online classes will continue".
However, the university office will remain open in compliance with the health rules as before.
Regarding the remaining exams, he said, "We will hold a meeting with the deans and chairmen to decide on the remaining departments' semester exam and labs today or tomorrow."
Director of the NU public relations office, Ataur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday. A revised schedule for the postponed exams will be published at a later date.
The government on Friday announced to keep all schools and colleges closed from January 21 to February 6 considering the recent surge in coronavirus infections.
Previously, in a notification, the Cabinet Division said universities will also take similar measures.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road accident at Matuail
Dhaka is the most polluted city on Earth
It’s US that trained RAB: FM Momen
11 people die in road crashes across country
92.42m people got at least one dose
Global Covid cases top 340 million
Husband kills actress Shimu: Police
Govt to widen social safety coverage to protect poor from pandemic loss


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft