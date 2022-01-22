DU, JnU postpone in-person classes

Both Dhaka University (DU) and Jagannath University (JnU) will resume online classes on Sunday, after postponing in-person classes until February 6 in the wake of the epidemic.

The university has kept its residential halls open and will run administrative operations on a limited scale, according to a notice.

All offices of the university will remain open from 9 am to 1 pm.

In-person classes of the University of Dhaka have been suspended from 21 January to 6 February following the gazette notification published by the Cabinet Division on Friday.

However, online classes will continue, reads a press release published by the university.

Emergency services like

electricity, water, gas, internet, healthcare, cleaning will not be disrupted, reads the release.

Students were advised to be stationed at their residences following health guidelines and directed to avoid all kinds of meetings, conferences and social gatherings on the campus, added the statement.

Besides, Jagannath University (JnU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Imdadul Haque told this correspondent, "Corona infection is being recorded in many departments of our university. We will now stop physical classes and exams for two weeks but online classes will continue".

However, the university office will remain open in compliance with the health rules as before.

Regarding the remaining exams, he said, "We will hold a meeting with the deans and chairmen to decide on the remaining departments' semester exam and labs today or tomorrow."

Director of the NU public relations office, Ataur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday. A revised schedule for the postponed exams will be published at a later date.

The government on Friday announced to keep all schools and colleges closed from January 21 to February 6 considering the recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Previously, in a notification, the Cabinet Division said universities will also take similar measures.











