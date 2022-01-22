230 police, RAB members to get BPM, PPM awards

A total of 230 members of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been nominated for the Bangladesh Police Medals (BPM) and President's Police Medals (PPM) for their outstanding performance in 2020 and 2021.

Public Security Division's Police Wing-2 of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on Thursday nominating 115 members of police and RAB for the BPMs and PPMs in 2020.

Fifteen of them will receive the BPM Gallantry and 25 the PPM Gallantry awards for their courageous and heroic activities, it said.

Besides, 25 personnel will get the BPM Service and 50 the PPM Service

awards for their outstanding performance in unearthing mystery of important cases and controlling crimes and for commendable contributions with skills, piety, integrity and disciplinary behavior.

In a separate notification on the same day, the Public Security Division's Police Wing-2 also nominated another 115 members of police and RAB for the prestigious BPMs and PPMs for their outstanding performance in 2021.

Of the awardees, fifteen will receive the BPM Gallantry, 25 the PPM Gallantry, 25 the BPM Service and 50 the PPM Service awards.

Among the awardees, RAB Director General (DG) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been nominated for BPM Gallantry award and for the BPM Service award-2021.

In recognition of their contribution, most of the police officials expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Home Minister Asaduzzanan Khan Kamal as well as the police chief and his colleagues.

As a member of Bangladesh Police, he vowed to continue his efforts to serve the nation with utmost honesty and sincerity in future.



















