Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:14 AM
Covid: 12 deaths, 11,434 new cases recorded Positivity rate 28.49pc

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 29,192. Some 11,434 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,664,616.
Bangladesh last logged 11,164 cases and 264 deaths on August 10, last year with a positivity rate of 23.54 per cent in 24 hours.
Besides, 752 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,555,597 and overall recovery rate at 93.45 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  28.49 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.82 per cent and the death rate at 1.69 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 40,423 samples.
Among the new deceased, seven were men and five were women. Six cases were reported in Dhaka division while two in Sylhet and one each in Chattogram, Khulna, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.5 million lives and infected over 339 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 273 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


