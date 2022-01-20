Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 January, 2022, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC petition seeks to close schools due to pandemic

Published : Thursday, 20 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Yunus Ali Akondo has filed a petition to the High Court seeking an order to close schools and other educational institutions for a month as coronavirus cases surge across Bangladesh.
The petition filed in the 'public interest' was submitted on Wednesday and named the health secretary and education secretary as the defendants.
"The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice
SM Maniruzzaman will hear the petition tomorrow," the lawyer said.
The government shut all education institutions in March 2020 after the coronavirus was detected in Bangladesh and began to spread across the country. The closure was extended several times due to the continuing pandemic.
Bangladesh finally reopened its education institutions on Sept 12 last year, after 543 days of closure. Students were allowed to return to in-person classes and the SSC and HSC exams were held.
Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, was first detected last November, and soon spread across the world. Bangladesh reported its first omicron cases on Dec 11.
Due to the prevalence of the new strain, virus cases have surged again in Bangladesh. The government imposed an 11-point list of restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the pathogen. This includes a ban on all types of congregations including social, religious and political gatherings.
The government has no immediate plans to close in-person classes in schools and will 'try their best' to keep the classes running while ensuring the protection of the students, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.
The minister said a shutdown would hamper the vaccination of students, which she said was proceeding across Bangladesh in full swing.
"We are watching the matter closely," Education Minister Dipu Moni said last week.
The Appellate Division and the High Court Division went back to virtual court proceedings on Wednesday, after an uptick in virus cases.
Under the present circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, all judicial tasks of the High Court Division benches will be done using information technology from Wednesday, according to a Supreme Court statement.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Industrialists oppose increase in gas price
Blinken sends Momen New Year’s greeting
BD remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
Govt to launch UBID for stable e-commerce sector  
Three owners rejected bail
Corona vaccination for transport workers begins
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain passes away
Death toll rises to 50


Latest News
Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Jahan to be 1st Muslim federal judge
FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner
Gown relaxed for judges, lawyers during virtual hearing
Not time to give up on Iran nuclear talks: Biden
Covax wants $5.2 bn to fund 2022 vaccine drive
Three students killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Retired Angela Merkel turns down UN job
India reports over 3.17 lakh new COVID cases in 24 hrs
CJ hospitalised with COVID-19, wife also
First aid flights set to reach Tonga
Most Read News
World's oldest man dies at 112
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
BCL factions clast at CU, 12 hurt
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 yrs over 2002 Bali bombings role: Court
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
ATM card forgery: Turkish national, another remanded
Three dead, 11 injured in Indian warship blast
COVID pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft