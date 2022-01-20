EC-BB asked to scrutinize transfer of $2.7m by BNP, Jamaat to US lobbyists

The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday has sent a request letter to the Election Commission and the Governor of Bangladesh Bank to scrutinise transfers of approximately 27 lakh US dollars allegedly by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to employ lobbyists in the United States to work against Bangladesh, Foreign Ministry sources said.

As per the State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, the government has identified eight agreements so far on the appointment of US lobbyists to work against Bangladesh. The agreements were signed by the BNP and a firm on behalf of the Jamaat from February 2015 to April 2017 spending approximately $27 lakh under an agreement with BNP's central office at Naya Paltan in Dhaka.

"Appointing a lobbyist is not illegal in the US system, but they should look into whether the funds used for hiring lobbyists were transferred through illicit transactions," Shahriar said adding that BNP hired the firms named 'Akin Gump' and 'Toby Cadman' from February 2015 to April 2017. The BNP has transferred the funds using its central office address in Dhaka and addresses in a third country while the Jamaat has made the transfers through a

London-based office, however, we would request the Bangladesh Bank to refer the matter to the Election Commission (EC) if the funds were not transferred with its approval," Shahriar further said.

Earlier on Monday Shahriar Alam told Parliament that he has documents about how much money BNP-Jamaat paid to the US lobby firms over the last five years.

"I have proof about how much money BNP-Jamaat paid to US lobby firms over the last five years," said Shahriar while speaking on the thanksgiving motion on President M Abdul Hamid's speech at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Shahriar said the first document he got was on hiring a lobbyist -- Akin Company Associates -- in the United States in 2015. BNP signed the agreement using its Nayapaltan office address which was valid for three years and $50,000 was given per month, he said, adding that a total of nearly two million dollars were paid to the associates.

"I have 10 such documents," he said and showed the House some documents.

A person using the name Abdus Sattar signed two agreements hiring the US lobbyist firm 'Rasky Partners and Blue Start Strategies' to work from September 2018 to May 2020, with a payment of $10.5 for the BNP using the address of its central office and another address in London, he said.

Four agreements were signed by Organisation for Peace and Justice and one Md Jiaul Islam using an address in London on behalf of the Jamaat involving a cost of at least $2.32 lakh, Shahriar Alam said.

The BNP and Jamaat hired the lobbyist firms to conduct a misinformation campaign against the government during the trials under the war crimes tribunals in Dhaka, he said.

The State Minister claimed that the government was yet to hire a lobbyist firm since it took the responsibility of the country in 2009.

The government hired a US firm, BGR Group, for 2015- March 2022 for $25,000 per month to conduct a public relations campaign to portray the development activities and successes of Bangladesh through publishing articles written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and to register protests at propaganda against Bangladesh, he said.

The firm appointed by the government was likely to get a total of $21.75, according to the State Minister.

He claimed that BGR Group was not hired for lobbying with the US authorities.

'A firm might be registered for multiple purposes. But we hired it (BGR Group) only for public relations through print media,' the State Minister claimed, stating, 'We do not have any plan to engage any lobbyist.'

"It is mandatory for all the registered political parties to submit a yearly report to the commission about the expenses they incur every year," the State Minister said.

Mentioning that each political party submits its accounts on expenditure and income to the Election Commission (EC), he said BNP should be asked whether the money it paid to lobbyists was given with Bangladesh Bank's approval.

"If the money was not paid with Bangladesh Bank's approval, we want an investigation whether BNP laundered the money of orphans abroad to pay for lobbying," he said and added, "I want to know the answer from the EC."

Shahriar Alam said no country in the world can determine the future of Bangladesh. The 16 crore people of Bangladesh will determine the future of the country, he added.

Meanwhile, the central bank Governor's office has received the letter, Bangladesh Bank sources confirmed.










