

No one can ignore BD now, she said

"Once there were so many negative words against Bangladesh abroad. Still, some people are there who like to undermine Bangladesh. But the image of Bangladesh has brightened for its socio-economic development, and for many other reasons," she said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the graduation ceremony of DSCSC-2021-2022 course virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The graduation ceremony was held at Sheikh Hasina Complex of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Mirpur Cantonment here.

Hasina said Bangladesh has successfully regained the dignity that was obtained through the victory of the 1971 Liberation War but lost after the 1975 August 15.

"Now no one can neglect Bangladesh. Bangladesh has gained the dignity as a role model for development.This will have to be upheld," she said.

Referring to Bangladesh's foreign policy - "Friendship to all, Malice towards None,"-- framed by the Father of the Nation, she said Bangladesh has always been maintaining the policy.

"We won't fight against anyone. But we won't remain silent if any blow comes to our independence and sovereignty. We'll resist or protest it. We've built our armed forces in that way," she said.

Noting that Bangladesh always believes in maintaining friendly relations with others, she said, "Bangladesh has been playing a very significant role in the promotion of international and regional unity."

Despite many limitations, Hasina said, Bangladesh has always responded to the call of the distressed humanity, extended a helping hand to it and given shelter to Rohingyas in the country.

"We continue negotiations with Myanmar and also discussions at the international levels so that they (Rohingyas) can return to their homeland. Today, Bangladesh has been able to create a dignified position in the world because of our policy," she said.

Mentioning that they want to turn Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041 and celebrate the 100 years of the country's Independence in 2071, she asked the newly graduated and trained officers to work as soldiers to build a prosperous Bangladesh.

"You'll have to work as soldiers to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041. Always move forward keeping your heads high. To love Bangladesh and its people, act as dedicated souls for the country," she added.

Mentioning that no one can stop the indomitable pace of the country's progress, she asked the officers to work for taking Bangladesh forward further.

The PM said her government has taken Bangladesh to a dignified position in the world, building the country with its own resources, not begging to anyone.

Hasina highlighted different steps and activities taken by her government for the development and modernisation of the Armed Forces.

She said the Armed Forces make their supreme sacrifice in any national need alongside protecting the country's independence and sovereignty.

"Working with efficiency and dedication in UN peacekeeping missions, they've brightened the image of Bangladesh in the world arena. We have once again been able to retain our place of glory as the highest peacekeeper sending country," she said.

The Prime Minister asked all to maintain health protection protocols amid the fresh surge of a new variant of coronavirus.

This year, a total of 251 officers graduated from the DSCSC, including 47 foreign officers from 18 countries. Of the 204 Bangladeshi officers, three are from the Bangladesh Police.

So far, the DSCSC awarded degrees to a total of 5,686 participants in 128 courses. Among them, 1,255 foreign officers from 43 countries have been playing a significant role in their respective countries. Commandant of the DSCSC Major General Md Jubayer Salehin delivered the welcome speech. -UNB











