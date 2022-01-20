

Surge in C-19 infection alarming

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has identified 12 districts at high risk of the deadly virus.

At least 9,500 new infections were recorded and 12 people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, said a press release issued by DGHS.

The current positivity rate is 25.11 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.72 per cent.

According to the statistics of DGHS, the positivity rate of January 13 was 12.03 per cent and on Wednesday (January 19) it was 25.11 per cent.

Statistics show the latest seven days detection of corona patients in the country:

January 13 detection 3,359, January 14 detection 4,378, January 15 detection 3,447, January 16 detection 5,222, January 17 detection 6,676, January 18 detection 8,407 and January 19 detection 9,500.

From January 13 to 19 a total of 40,989 Covid-19 patients had been detected and 65 died.

However, in the last week of last year a total of 2,829 coronavirus cases were detected and 17 people died during the period.

According to the DGHS, December 25 detection were 275, December 26 detection 268, December 27 detection 373, December 28 detection 397, December 29 detection 495, December 30 detection 509 and December 31 detection 512.

In the last seven days of this month, the patient detection rate has gone up to over 20 per cent and the infection has intensified.

Amid the surge of Covid-19 infection rate and death in the country, the DGHS has identified 12 districts at high risk of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, 32 districts are at medium risk.

The 12 districts are Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia, Bogura, Gazipur, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari.

The 32 districts in the country are at medium risk -Sylhet, Feni, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Lakshmipur,

Shariatpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Manikganj, Sirajganj, Gopalganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Jhenaidah, Natore, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Magura, Narail, Patuakhali, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Sherpur, Jhalakathi, and Thakurgaon.

In December 2019, the first coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, a city of China and gradually spread around the world. The first three corona patients were identified in Bangladesh on March 8 in 2020, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Exactly 10 days later, the organization reported the death of the first corona patient.

The new cases of Covid-19 infection and rate of positivity are increasing alarmingly across the country. Within seven days, an incredible number of new coronavirus infected patients have been detected in the country.Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has identified 12 districts at high risk of the deadly virus.At least 9,500 new infections were recorded and 12 people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, said a press release issued by DGHS.The current positivity rate is 25.11 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.72 per cent.According to the statistics of DGHS, the positivity rate of January 13 was 12.03 per cent and on Wednesday (January 19) it was 25.11 per cent.Statistics show the latest seven days detection of corona patients in the country:January 13 detection 3,359, January 14 detection 4,378, January 15 detection 3,447, January 16 detection 5,222, January 17 detection 6,676, January 18 detection 8,407 and January 19 detection 9,500.From January 13 to 19 a total of 40,989 Covid-19 patients had been detected and 65 died.However, in the last week of last year a total of 2,829 coronavirus cases were detected and 17 people died during the period.According to the DGHS, December 25 detection were 275, December 26 detection 268, December 27 detection 373, December 28 detection 397, December 29 detection 495, December 30 detection 509 and December 31 detection 512.In the last seven days of this month, the patient detection rate has gone up to over 20 per cent and the infection has intensified.Amid the surge of Covid-19 infection rate and death in the country, the DGHS has identified 12 districts at high risk of the deadly virus.Meanwhile, 32 districts are at medium risk.The 12 districts are Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia, Bogura, Gazipur, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari.The 32 districts in the country are at medium risk -Sylhet, Feni, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Lakshmipur,Shariatpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Manikganj, Sirajganj, Gopalganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Jhenaidah, Natore, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Magura, Narail, Patuakhali, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Sherpur, Jhalakathi, and Thakurgaon.In December 2019, the first coronavirus infection was detected in Wuhan, a city of China and gradually spread around the world. The first three corona patients were identified in Bangladesh on March 8 in 2020, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). Exactly 10 days later, the organization reported the death of the first corona patient.