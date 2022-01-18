Video
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022
SUST students now demand VC’s removal

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
SUST Correspondent

Demanding the resignation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed, hundreds of students on Monday staged a sit-in protest in front of his residence on the campus in the afternoon.
The sit-in protest began after police swooped on students on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, additional police were deployed in front of the gate of the VC's residence and a water cannon and an armoured vehicle were seen in front of the main gate of the university.
The other demands of the students include holding all involved in Sunday's police action on students accountable and the VC's public apology. The agitating students earlier in the morning declared the VC as unwanted on the campus.
In the afternoon, they locked the office of the vice-chancellor, administrative building, and all academic buildings on the campus, except the registrar building as the admission process, was going on. A protester said they will be submitting a petition to President Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of the university, seeking the VC's termination and describing the situation.
Meanwhile, many university students in the country demonstrated on their respective campuses protesting the police action on students at SUST yesterday.


