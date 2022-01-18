Video
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022
Back Page

2 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).       
Two patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.
A total of 104 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 17 days in this year. So far, 72 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 32. Of them, 21 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 11 are receiving it outside the capital.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


