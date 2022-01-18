Protest rally at DU

Different student organisations staged demonstrations on Dhaka University campus on Monday protesting the 'police action' on the students of Shahajalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

Pragatishil Student Jote, an alliance of left-leaning organisations, held a protest rally at the foot of anti-terrorism Raju memorial sculpture at around 12.30 pm to express their solidarity with of the protesting students of SUST.

Dipak Shil, General secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, said, " We observed the 50th anniversary of our independence but out universities are still under the clutches of culprits. Yesterday, SUST VC ordered police action on the students. Earlier, they were attacked by Chhatra League men too." He condemned the attack on the students and demanded the removal of the SUST VC.

Office secretary of Socialist Student Front Nasiruddin Price said "SUST students were attacked several times. Chhatra League men attacked SUST students and SUST VC allowed police to charge baton on the students, leaving at least 50 students injured." Activists of different student organisations held another rally in front of DUCSU cafeteria.

Students of SUST staged demonstrations on the campus on Monday demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed protesting the 'police action on them'.

SUST was to shut following a clash on the campus between police and protesting students on Sunday. Its students were asked to leave their dormitories by 12 pm today (Monday). -UNB











