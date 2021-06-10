Video
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Countryside

3 electrocuted in three dists

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Our Correspondents

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Naogaon and Bogura, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: A female farmer was electrocuted in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Jahanara Khatun, 50, was the wife of Shahid Ali, a resident of Elangjani Village under Lahiri Mohanpur Union in the upazila.
Lahiri Mohanpur Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad Mokka said Jahanara Khatun came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while she was cutting grass at her cropland in the area, which left her dead on the spot.
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: An auto-rickshaw driver was electrocuted in Patnitala Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Shawon Parvez, 23, son of Meherab Hossain, was a resident of Balugha Madhyapara Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shawon Parvez came in contact with a live electric wire in the house at around 1:45am while he was charging his auto-rickshaw, which left him dead on the spot.
BOGURA: A boy was electrocuted in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Shihab Babu, 11, was the son of Faruq Hossain of Gohail Village in the upazila. He worked at a chicken farm in Khandakhetra Village.
Local Union Parishad Member Dinesh Chandra said Shihab Babu came in contact with a live electric wire while working in the farm at noon, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Shajahanpur Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

