Lockdown logjam and hard time for working class

All modes of vehicles excepting public transports were seen plying the roads of the capital city of Dhaka on Sunday amid 'strict lockdown'.

As a result workers and commuters found it difficult to reach their desired destination in absence of public transports.

Many shops except for shopping malls and offices were open.

Visiting different parts of the city it was found that private vehicles and rickshaws were dominating the Dhaka city roads.

As a result, traffic congestion was seen at different intersections including Bijoy Sharani, Rampura Bridge, Tejgaon end of Bijoy Sharani Flyover, Kawran Bazar and Banglamotor.

During office hours excessive number of private cars was seen on the fifth day of the lockdown in the capital. Traffic jams were also seen at check posts at different points of the city.

Compared to other days, the activities of police were less noticeable yesterday. Police presence was also not seen at several check posts.

Meanwhile, general working people were in trouble as the offices were kept open without ensuring transports for them as per the conditions during the lockdown.

Zia Ahmed, an employee of a private company, told the Daily Observer, "Our company is open amid lockdown. Company arranges transport for high officials. But, we, the junior officers, have to go to office by ourselves."

"It is very hard time for us. Because, transport cost amid lockdown is very high. Prices of essential commodities also went up," he alleged.

Many are in trouble in getting movement pass forcing people to travel without movement pass.

"After trying for 30 munities, I could not get any movement pass. Later, I was forced to get out without movement pass," said Mahbub Alam, a jobholder of a private firm.

At the same time, maximum garment owners did not manage transport for their workers during the lockdown period. Consequently, workers had to go to their workplaces on foot or by rickshaws.

Asma Akter, a garment worker of Malibagh Chowdhury Para, said, "I live in Meradia and every day I go to my workplace by walking. So, I have to walk 12 kilometers every day in the Ramadan period to save my job."

"If public bus ran it would be better for low-income people like me," she added.



