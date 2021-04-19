C-19 patients now dying faster: IEDCR

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths has risen sharply this year compared to last year and patients are dying faster than ever before in the country.

At the same time, the corona pandemic has affected mental health, said the IEDCR in a report published on Saturday.

According to the report, 638 people died of corona in March this year and 941 people died till April 15. The death toll has risen to 32.2 per cent.

According to infection situation, the IEDCR said the number of deaths per day in April this year is about 50 per cent higher than the previous year's highest death rate.

Comparing the three months of the current year with the months of February, March and April of 2020, the IEDCR said no one died in February last year, five died in March and 183 died in April. There have been 281, 638

and 941 deaths in the first three months of this year respectively.

Reviewing the data from January 28 to April 15 this year, the IEDCR said 44 per cent of corona patients were hospitalized, 33 per cent were treated in institutional isolation, 17 per cent at home and six per cent by other means.

According to the IEDCR, 52 per cent of those who died of corona were hospitalized within five days of the onset of symptoms. 26 percent were hospitalized within five to 10 days and 12 percent within 11 to 15 days of the onset of symptoms.

And 48 percent died within five days of being admitted to the hospital and 16 percent died within five to 10 days. The IEDCR said in its report that the severity of Covid-19 disease has further increased.







