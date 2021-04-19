

Mamunul Haque arrested, finally

He will be produced before the court today (Monday), police said.

Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of the Islamist party, was taken to Tejgaon Police Station for interrogation, DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said.

Police arrested Mamunul Haque from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur area around 12:50pm.

Deputy Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid of Tejgaon Division Police told journalists that

Mamunul has been shown arrested in a case filed over vandalism at Mohammadpur in the capital in 2020.

Mamunul was under watch following recent attacks across the country by Hefajat men, the DC said.

Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam of the Detective Branch said the detectives nabbed Hefazat leader Mamunul from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa. After arrest, he was taken to DB office in Tejgaon, he added.

Mamunul was arrested in a case filed against him and 16 others with Paltan Model Police Station on April 6, said Mahbub Alam.

Khandaker Arif-uz-Zaman, a businessman of Wari area and also the deputy office secretary of Dhaka South Jubo League, lodged the case for allegedly torching vehicles, vandalising shops and looting valuables near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during Hefazat demonstration on March 26, according to police.

Recently, two cases were filed against him with Paltan and Sonargaon Police Stations. Mamunul is also an accused in a case filed in connection with the 2013 mayhem in Dhaka.

Mamunal was besieged with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon of Narayanganj district on April 3. He was staying at the Mohammadpur madrasa after Sonargaon resort incident.

A general diary was filed over the reported missing of the 'third wife' of Hefajat-e-Islam's Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque. Third wife of Mamunul Haque is identified as Jannatul Ferdous alias Lipi.

Md Shahjahan, younger brother of Lipi, filed the GD on Sunday with Mohammadpur Police Station in the capital.

Mamunul gave inciting speech during Hefajat's mayhem in 2013. At several programmes recently, he also instigated people, who attacked police stations, police outposts and other establishment across the country, DC Harun-or-Rashid said while replying to a query at his office.

In November 2020, Mamunul urged the government to remove the statue of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, claiming statues were contradictory to Islam. Later, he clarified that he did not mean to disrespect Bangabandhu.

Mamunul and his party colleagues led a series of protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, unleashing violence in parts of Bangladesh.

At a news conference following the arrest, Deputy Police Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid said Mamunul and other Hifazat leaders had been accused in several cases, including planned attacks on police and police stations and vandalism. These cases are being investigated.







