Traders want part of incentive package as grant: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex body of traders, wants part of an incentive package as grant to address the damage caused by the deadly coronavirus and revive the economy.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim made the proposal at the 41st consultation meeting jointly organized by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the FBCCI on Sunday (April 18th).

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest at the virtual meeting. NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim presided over the meeting.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "The second wave of the epidemic is going on. If this push continues, then the small and big industrial owners of this country may fall into misery. It is important to give a portion of the incentive as 'grant' to deal with the loss. In this case, 5 percent of the incentive for large industrial owners should be converted into subsidy and up to 50 per cent of small and medium enterprises should be converted into grants.

In the year of 2020, the government announced a

total incentive package of one lakh twenty four thousand crore. The lion's share of this money has been disbursed as loans. Entrepreneurs want a part of this sector-based incentive as a grant.

The FBCCI also demanded the withdrawal of advance income tax and advance VAT on imports within the next two years. The organization thinks business has declined during the corona.

Everything has been shut down again. If advance income tax and advance VAT are withdrawn at this time, the flow of cash in business will increase.

Meanwhile, Faruk Hasan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has demanded that the source tax on ready-made garment exports be reduced from 0.50 per cent to 0.25 per cent over the next five years.

He also demanded that the withholding tax on cash assistance for garment exports be reduced from 10 per cent to 3 per cent.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pran-RFL Group, said that at present, VAT has to be paid at the rate of 15 percent. Even during Corona, it is bad to calculate VAT on the cover. Raw-sugar imports now cost up to Tk 26 per kg. It is also important to reduce it. He also demanded a reduction in corporate tax.

Syed Almas Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), has demanded tax exemption in the e-commerce sector till 2030. He said, "Withdrawal of VAT is very important for the development of this emerging sector."

He also demanded that digital transactions be kept VAT- free. It is demanded that the duty fee for cyber security devices and software be brought to a minimum.

Besides, BASIS wants a fund of Tk 500 crore to increase software exports in the IT sector.

Speaking as the chief guest, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, "It is reasonable for businessmen to make demands in the national budget. There is no unreasonable demand. They are the driving force of the country's intensive economy. The country also develops if the opportunities of traders are increased.

"Increasing the opportunities for trader's means strengthening the country, It must be done in the interest of the country. Giving opportunities to traders will increase revenue on the one hand and employment on the other. So their demands will be considered as much as possible," he added.








