BNP ready to hospitalise Khaleda if needed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party has taken necessary steps to admit Covid-19 infected party chairperson Khaleda Zia to a hospital if her condition deteriorates.

'We have taken all-out preparations. If we find the necessity of shifting her to a hospital, we will do it instantly,' professor SM Siddique, the leader of Khaleda's personal physician team, told reporters after visiting the former PM at her residence Firoza at Gulshan in Dhaka.

He said that they were consulting with experts from the United Kingdom and United States while Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting vice-chairman

Tarique Rahman, was also motivating Khaled Zia through videoconferencing.

He said that all members of Khaleda's residence were Covid-19 infected and most of them were asymptomatic.

Khaleda Zia's physical movements are normal and she is taking care of other infected people at her residence, Siddique said.

He said that the immune system of Khaleda Zia was still stable and she hopefully would be cured if the condition stayed stable for this week.

'We will do her [Khaleda] biochemical tests every 48-hour,' he said, adding that Khelada requested the country people to pray for her and follow the health guidelines during the Covid-19 crisis. -Agencies







