Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP ready to hospitalise Khaleda if needed

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Bangladesh Nationalist Party has taken necessary steps to admit Covid-19 infected party chairperson Khaleda Zia to a hospital if her condition deteriorates.
'We have taken all-out preparations. If we find the necessity of  shifting her to a hospital, we will do it instantly,' professor SM Siddique, the leader of Khaleda's personal physician team, told reporters after visiting the former PM at her residence Firoza at Gulshan in Dhaka.
He said that they were consulting with experts from the United Kingdom and United States while Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting vice-chairman
Tarique Rahman, was also motivating Khaled Zia through videoconferencing.
He said that all members of Khaleda's residence were Covid-19 infected and most of them were asymptomatic.
Khaleda Zia's physical movements are normal and she is taking care of other infected people at her residence, Siddique said.
He said that the immune system of Khaleda Zia was still stable and she hopefully would be cured if the condition stayed stable for this week.
'We will do her [Khaleda] biochemical tests every 48-hour,' he said, adding that Khelada requested the country people to pray for her and follow the health guidelines during the Covid-19 crisis.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asthma drug Budesonide speeds recovery of C-19 patients
Ignoring the government advice to stay home, people in droves continued
2nd wave of pandemic to push country into dual crises
20 people to attend prayers in mosque
India overtakes Brazil in C-19 deaths
No Mangal Shobhajatra  this year
BNP ready to hospitalise Khaleda if needed
IGW operators demand huge cut in licence fees


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]om, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft