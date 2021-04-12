No Mangal Shobhajatra  this year

Considering the Covid-19 situation and the lockdown, no physical Mangal Shobhajatra' will be held on the Dhaka University campus, marking the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year 1428.

The university authorities circulated the decision in a press release signed by Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy

director of Public Relations of the university, on Monday.

However, portraits, symbols and art works featuring the Mangal Shobhajatra, prepared by the artist of Fine arts faculty, will be exhibited and broadcast through electronic media, the release said.

The university authorities also asked the concerned authorities and people not to make any gatherings or organize any cultural event on the day considering the worsening situation of the pandemic.

Earlier, the authorities decided to hold a symbolic Mangal Shobhajatra on the premises of university's fine arts faculty with the participation of only 100 people maintaining all health guidelines but the procession will not go out of the faculty premises.







