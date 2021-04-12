Video
PBI finds Babunagari ‘responsible’ for Allama Shafi’s death

Presses charges against 42 other Hefazat men

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Apr 12: The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted a charge sheet against 43 Hefazat-e- Islam Bangladesh leaders, including its Ameer Moulana Junayed Babunagari, on Monday.
PBI is investigating the case filed against Hefazat leaders, accusing them of killing former Hefazat Ameer late Allama Shafi.
M Munir Hussain, Inspector of PBI, submitted the charge sheet to the Judicial Magistrate's Court in Chattogram.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Banaj Kumar, DIG of PBI, said the name of Hefazat joint Secretary Genaral Mamunul Huq was not included in the charge sheet.
Meanwhile Allama Shafi, Founding Ameer of Hefazat-e- Islam Bangladesh died on September 18 in 2020.
After his death, the pro-Shafi Group filed a case on December 17 in 2020 against 36 people, including Junayed Babunagari and Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque.
Md Mainuddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with Chattogram Judicial Magistrate's Court-3, citing his death "a planned murder."
Maulana Nasir Uddin Munir, Mir Idris, Habib Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Zakaria Noman Foyezi, Nuruzzaman Nomani, Abdul Matin and Mohammad Shahidullah are among the accused.
Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Shiblu Kumar Dey took the case into cognisance and asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate.
Apart from this, the pro-Shafi Group alleged that the leaders of the existing committee were responsible for the death of Allama Shafi.
They alleged that Shafi was killed in a pre-planned way through collaboration between the accused at the direct and indirect instigation by Mamunul, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat, and Nasir Uddin. Shafi was mentally tortured and his oxygen support was removed.  They also intercepted the ambulance carrying
critically ill Allama Shafi on its way to the hospital, the complainants alleged.
Pro-Shafi Group further alleged that these people tried to create unrest at Al Jameyatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa, popularly known as Hathazari madrasa, looted an amount of Tk 60 lakh from Allama Shafi's room on the Madrasha premises on September 18.
Shafi died a couple of days after unrest gripped Hathazari madrasa. The unrest stemmed from madrasa students demanding permanent removal of Shafi's son Anas Madani from the madrasa administration.  Several Jamaat leaders were seen taking part in Shafi's namaj-e-janaza.
Besides, Pro-Shafi group blamed Babunagari for what happened at the capital's Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013. They claimed that then Hefajat secretary general Babunagari, without taking permission from Shafi, made Hefajat activists stay overnight at Shapla Chattar.  On May 5, 2013, thousands of members of Hefajat, a Qawmi madrasa-based Islamist organisation, clashed with law enforcers and ruling Awami League men, turning Motijheel and Paltan areas into a battlefield.
The Hefajat first appeared on the scene in 2009 by protesting a draft national women development policy that provided equal inheritance rights to women.
A year later, it demanded cancellation of a proposed national education policy that focused on secular curriculum for schools and colleges.
In 2013, Hefajat, headquartered in Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram, Hathazari, became the main force opposing the Shahbagh Gonojagoron Mancha.


