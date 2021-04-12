Eight-day lockdown package announced

Keeping the country's industries and factories out of restrictions, the government on Monday announced eight days of nationwide strict lockdown from April 14 to April 21 to contain transmission of coronavirus following its recent upsurge.

Along with the factories and industries, transport services involved with production and carrying essential products and emergency services will remain out of the restrictions, according to the notification issued on Monday by the Cabinet Division.

It also said the law enforcement and other emergency services such

as agricultural elements like fertilizer, seeds, pesticides and equipment, crops transportation, relief distribution, health services, Covid-19 vaccination activities, electricity, water, gas and petroleum services, fire service, port activities in both land, river, sea, telephone and internet services, print and electronic media, private security systems, post and other emergency and essential products and services related offices, their employees and vehicles would not be included in the restriction.

The notification, signed by Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam, said that all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices and financial institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. But, all employees must be present at their work stations.

However, this rule would not be applicable for the employees of air, sea, river and land ports and their related offices.

Bangladesh Supreme Court will issue necessary directives for the courts and the employees working under its jurisdiction.

It said food shops and hotels-restaurants will be allowed to keep open for takeaway or online supply from 12:00pm to7:00pm and 12:00am to 6:00am every day. However, the shopping malls and other shops will remain closed.

The kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be sold at open places from 9:00am to 3:00pm in accordance with hygiene rules. The market authorities and local administrations must ensure about maintaining hygiene rules.

As it is the Boro harvest season, the district administration will coordinate the transportation of agricultural workers for meeting up the emergency necessity for Boro paddy harvesting.

The circular said all modes of transports on roads, waterways, railways and airways including domestic and international flights will remain suspended. However the restriction would not be applicable in case of transportation of commodities, production and emergency services.

The authorities of the industries and factories, which will remain open during the restriction, will run offices with their own management complying with health guidelines. However, the entities must ensure transportation for their workers.

The people would not be allowed to come out of their houses during the restriction period except for emergency necessities of medicine and buying daily essentials, treatment and burial or funeral of dead bodies. However, one can go for vaccination by showing the vaccine card.

The district and field administrations across the country have been asked to take effective steps to implement the guidelines strictly while law enforcement agencies have been asked to intensify regular patrols. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) authority will empower the civil and police administration to take legal action on behalf of the DG Health.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has been asked to issue guidelines on the congregation of Jumma and Tarabi prayers following health rules. To implement the appropriate instructions, the ministries concerned and divisions will have the authority to issue supplementary instructions.







