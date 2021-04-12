South Africa Emerging Women's team flies home early

The South African Emerging Women's team flew home today as their fifth and last one-day game against their Bangladesh counterpart was cancelled.

The fifth game was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) but with the Bangladesh government imposing a strict lockdown from April 14, the visitors decided to leave the country early.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board officials informed that the match was cancelled after the mutual agreement between the BCB and Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The decision to cancel the last match was taken to accommodate the visiting side's return home before the suspension of international flight operations took effect as part of the Covid-19 restrictions in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had won the first four matches to take an unassailable 4-0 lead. All of the matches were held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

"The lockdown could be imposed strictly from April 14, flights might not be operational at that time. After we informed the South African board they said they wanted the team to fly back early," BCB director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said.

"They will arrive in Dhaka from Sylhet on a chartered flight and then leave for South Africa at night," he said. -BSS







