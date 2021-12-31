Man City extend lead to 8 points



Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (2L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2021. photo: AFP

Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge.

The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind.

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.

Brentford threatened in the opening stages in west London, but City took the lead in the 16th minute when Foden cleverly tucked in a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden and Jack Grealish were left out of the starting XI for City's wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home victory over Leeds.

But the England pair were back on the teamsheet on Wednesday and Foden's goal made it a perfect 10 out of 10 for City.

Despite their dominance of possession, the visitors mustered just three shots on target in the entire game and Guardiola looked edgy in the latter stages as his team attempted to see out the victory.

They thought they had sealed the three points in the dying minutes when Aymeric Laporte rose to head home but his goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

Guardiola, who hailed the "exceptional" Foden, refused to be complacent despite his side's huge lead at the top of the Premier League.

"There are 54 points to play for," he told the BBC. "It is not expected to have this distance for eight and nine, but Liverpool play one game less. But it is 54 points.

"In December no one is champion. We are going to lose games. I see in my mind Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton coming.... I cannot say more than congratulations to the team but we must focus." -AFP









