Sheikh Jamal DC emerge as group top

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club emerged as group D champions to reach the quarterfinal of the Bashundhara Group Federation Cup football beating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 5-4 goals in a penalty shootout held on Thursday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The keenly contested match rolled into a tiebreaker after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

During the regulation time, forward Nurul Absar put Sheikh Jamal ahead early in the 7th minute while Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba equalized the margin for traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the 90th minute of the match. Group D champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play the fourth quarterfinal against group B runners-up Abahani Limited. -BSS











