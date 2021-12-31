Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'

Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'

LONDON, DEC 30:Thomas Tuchel has dismissed talk of Chelsea competing for the Premier League title as "stupid", given how badly his squad have been hit by Covid-19 and injuries.
Chelsea were left eight points behind leaders Manchester City after Danny Welbeck's injury-time header saw Brighton grab a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues ahead.
The result left second-placed Chelsea a point ahead of Liverpool, although the Merseysiders do have a game in hand.
Chelsea's disappointment in dropping two points against Brighton was compounded by injuries to Reece James (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (back), the pair joining a list of absentees that includes seven players out due to Covid-19 isolation protocols.
Chelsea manager Tuchel, whose side have now drawn four of their last five home league matches, was blunt when asked if the club could still challenge for the title this season.
"How should we be in it?," he replied. "We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?
"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.
"We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries and just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."
Several Premier League matches have been postponed due to Covid outbreaks at clubs, leading to questions about whether the English top flight's rules about calling off games for virus-related reasons are being manipulated by some teams.
Tuchel, however, said Covid-19 was now a fact of life in the Premier League.
"This is the reality, this is where we are and we have to adapt to the demands of the situation which you are in.
"I competed very hard for the win at Brighton at home. I don't know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes. Nobody knows any more because we have never done something like this. We play trial and error and see what we can do."
The German added: "I will protect my team. We can play better but we need the full squad over weeks and weeks. It's a hamstring injury for Reece James which is a huge blow, and a back injury for Andreas Christensen."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More Real Madrid, Barca players test positive for Covid-19
Iran federation defends footballer in row over 'Israel flag' jersey
Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'
Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players
Man City extend lead to 8 points
Welbeck punishes Chelsea with last-gasp equaliser for Brighton
Bogura, Ctg and Kishoreganj celebrate facile wins
Sheikh Jamal DC emerge as group top


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft