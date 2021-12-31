Bogura, Ctg and Kishoreganj celebrate facile wins



A moment of a girls' section match of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship 2021 on Thursday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESK

The IGP Cup for boys' and girls' are being held at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Narail continued their winning streak beating Barguna in the girls' section, while Dhaka, Faridpur and Barisal also registered victories against their respective opponents.

On the day, Rangpur faced fierce resistance from Gopalganj in a highly competitive encounter. Both the team fought hard for every point making the match an enjoyable one. With a few minutes to go the score-line was tied in 31-31 but a technically cool Rangpur finished the match in a 34-31 margin finally. Bogura beat Rajshahi by 62-17, Kishoreganj overpowered Satkhira by 42-30 and Chattogram trounced Jessore by 39-22 respectively.

In the girl's section Narail continued their impressive form outplaying Barguna by 61-22 while Dhaka beat Joypurhat by 36-31, Faridpur won against Bogura by 32-19 and Barisal beat Cumilla 62-14.

In the second session of the day, Moulvibazar outplayed Habiganj by 65-20 in the boys' section while Mymensingh overpowered Brahmanbaria by 38-33.

The curtain of the meet will fall on 2 January at the same venue.













