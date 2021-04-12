

Sujon wants repetition of 2017 memory in Sri Lanka

Team leader of Tigers squad for the forthcoming series and BCB Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon wants the repetition of that spirit from his successors. "The attitude I saw two years back, I want the repetition of that. They will fight in the field whatever the result may come," the former Bangladesh captain said to journalists on Monday before departing home.

"All of our cricketers are capable. I always speak about positive cricket, attitude is important here," he added.

Tigers are visiting Sri Lanka this time without players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Shakib hit a century and claimed six wickets in the Test that they won last in Sri Lanka while Mutafiz took five wickets. Their absence must be affect team's performance though Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque is not willing to agree that their unavailability will be a big factor.

Sujon atoned with Mominul and said, "Everybody in the team are equally responsible although Tamim, Mushfiq, Mominul are vastly experienced. When you will wear national jersey then the responsibility doesn't goes to senior shoulders only".

He also roared to win and find panacea in session by session planning. "Definitely we want to win," he disclosed the target.

"We are not worried about the result rather we want to play the best cricket there. The team that will play good cricket must win. In a five days match, we have to progress session by session," he said further.

Bangladesh lost close Test against West Indies in Chattogram last year creating winning hope. The Board official blamed the lack of focus for that defeat and assured not to lose concentration in the middle. "We dominated four days in Chattogram Test (against West Indies) but still we lost the match. We don't want to repeat it this time. We want to keep focus for longer period of time," he added further.

Regarding weather condition he said, "We know the weather is hotter there but the wicket is good. We have played earlier in Sri Lankan, so we have fair knowledge about the condition. We must try to play our best cricket".

"Sri Lanka are very tough opponents in their home condition. But we have a belief that we are not legged behind in terms of skill," he summed up.

The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 24 while the 2nd and last Test will be taken place from April 29 to May 3.







Bangladesh played their last Test in Sri Lanka 2017 and drew the series 1-1 despite they lost the 1st Test at Galle. Tigers however, strongly came back in the next match and downed home team by four wickets, which was the 100th Test of Bangladesh.Team leader of Tigers squad for the forthcoming series and BCB Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon wants the repetition of that spirit from his successors. "The attitude I saw two years back, I want the repetition of that. They will fight in the field whatever the result may come," the former Bangladesh captain said to journalists on Monday before departing home."All of our cricketers are capable. I always speak about positive cricket, attitude is important here," he added.Tigers are visiting Sri Lanka this time without players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Shakib hit a century and claimed six wickets in the Test that they won last in Sri Lanka while Mutafiz took five wickets. Their absence must be affect team's performance though Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque is not willing to agree that their unavailability will be a big factor.Sujon atoned with Mominul and said, "Everybody in the team are equally responsible although Tamim, Mushfiq, Mominul are vastly experienced. When you will wear national jersey then the responsibility doesn't goes to senior shoulders only".He also roared to win and find panacea in session by session planning. "Definitely we want to win," he disclosed the target."We are not worried about the result rather we want to play the best cricket there. The team that will play good cricket must win. In a five days match, we have to progress session by session," he said further.Bangladesh lost close Test against West Indies in Chattogram last year creating winning hope. The Board official blamed the lack of focus for that defeat and assured not to lose concentration in the middle. "We dominated four days in Chattogram Test (against West Indies) but still we lost the match. We don't want to repeat it this time. We want to keep focus for longer period of time," he added further.Regarding weather condition he said, "We know the weather is hotter there but the wicket is good. We have played earlier in Sri Lankan, so we have fair knowledge about the condition. We must try to play our best cricket"."Sri Lanka are very tough opponents in their home condition. But we have a belief that we are not legged behind in terms of skill," he summed up.The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 24 while the 2nd and last Test will be taken place from April 29 to May 3.