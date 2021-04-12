Tigers depart for Sri Lanka to play WTC matches



Bangladesh National Cricket Team ODI captain Tamim Iqbal seen in the picture while they leaving the country for Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series of World Test Championship against Sri Lanka at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, on Monday.

Tigers will be in three-day obligatory quarantine in Sri Lanka between April 12 and 14. They start practicing on April 15 and will play an intra-squad warm-up match on April 17 and 18 in Katunayake before starting international actions since SLC will not give any local squad for practice.

The final squad for the Test series will be announced after the warm-up match.

The 1st Test will kick start on April 21 while the other on April 29. Both the matches will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Bangladesh played their last Test in Sri Lanka in 2017 and ended the series with win despite they lost the 1st Test. The Test was the 100th Test match of Bangladesh.

SQUAD

Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.







