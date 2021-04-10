

7,462 new C-19 cases, 63 deaths in a day

During the time, 63 more new deaths recorded from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the country to 9,584. The mortality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Besides, 3,511 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 568,541 with an 84.40 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 31,654 samples were tested at 243 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,947,412 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceased, 43 were men and 20 were women. All of them died at

hospitals. Of the dead, 42 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, four from Barishal, three from Khulna, two from Rajshahi and one each from Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,173 of the total deceased were men and 2,411 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed more than 2,917,995 lives and infected at least 134,641,198 people across the world till Friday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 108,415,236 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









