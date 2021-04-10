Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Front Page

7,462 new C-19 cases, 63 deaths in a day

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

7,462 new C-19 cases, 63 deaths in a day

7,462 new C-19 cases, 63 deaths in a day

The country saw 7,462 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases to 673,594.  The infection rate stands at 23.57 per cent
During the time, 63 more new deaths recorded from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the country to 9,584. The mortality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.
Besides, 3,511 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 568,541 with an 84.40 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
 A total of 31,654 samples were tested at 243 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,947,412 samples have been tested in the country so far.
 Among the deceased, 43 were men and 20 were women. All of them died at
hospitals.  Of the dead, 42 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, four from Barishal, three from Khulna, two from Rajshahi and one each from Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,173 of the total deceased were men and 2,411 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed more than 2,917,995 lives and infected at least 134,641,198 people across the world till Friday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 108,415,236 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
With the reopening of markets and shopping malls, buyers start going to these places
PM shocked
Prince Philip  passes away
EU reviews J&J Covid-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZeneca probe
Nat’l panel calls for two-week lockdown
Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict likely to grow: US intelligence report
BNP for ‘all-party committee’ to stop Covid surge
Four RAB members held for demanding ransom


Latest News
Beyond.pl has rolls out new fiber routes in Poland, Germany
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft