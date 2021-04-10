Joint global efforts a must to deal with climate crisis: Kerry



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the copies of The Unfinished Memoirs and The Prison Diaries of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry when he called on her at Ganabhaban on Friday. PHOTO: PMO

"The US administration is looking for greater collaboration with Bangladesh on the climate issue. We must all take action jointly without taking any mistake to deal with the global climate crisis," Kerry made the remarks at a joint media briefing at State guesthouse Padma after his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"We've the ability to work together now in order to bring technology, research, development and finance to the table to do what we know we must do," he said.

Replying to a question,

the US envoy said US has committed to make vaccines available for other countries soon after 100 million Americans are inoculated in the first 100 days of President Joe Biden's administration.

Kerry arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning. The visit underscored the US commitment to strengthen implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change designed to limit global warming.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin, Saber Hossain Chowdhy, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Special Envoy for the Vulnerable Forum Presidency Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller were present.

As part of the Paris outcome, developed countries were urged to scale up their level of support with a concrete roadmap to achieve the goal of mobilising $100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen told the joint briefing that 50 per cent of the climate fund should be allocated for adaptation.

"Whatever he (Kerry) takes as a mission he's always a success story. He'll achieve at least $100 billion climate fund each year. That's what I requested him; and this could be another iconic landmark," Foreign Minister Dr Momen said, adding that 50 percent of the fund should be allocated for adaptation and 50 percent for mitigation.

During the meeting, Foreign minister Momen briefed Kerry about various programmes undertaken by the government on the climate front, including plantation of over 10 million saplings and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.

They talked about riverbank erosions and how people are getting uprooted, and sought US' support for their rehabilitation.

The two sides discussed Bangladesh-US climate collaboration in adaptation, mitigation, renewable energy, waste management, technology transfer and financing of climate change.

"We both agreed we'll collaborate in partnership for achieving our goal for a better future for the people and future generations," Dr Momen said. Kerry's discussion focused on cooperation to promote prosperity through climate policy, investment, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

He also participated in a climate finance roundtable with international partners hosted by US Ambassador Miller at his residence.

The US will work closely with the international community and private sector to mobilise investment to support mitigation and adaptation to stem the climate crisis and support prosperity.

"Kerry's visit underscores the importance the United States places on our partnership with Bangladesh, a vital leader in international efforts to address climate change," Ambassador Miller said.

Kerry arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning to convey President Joe Biden's commitment to move forward "aggressively" to deal with the global climate crisis and left Dhaka in the evening.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr Momen and his wife Selina Momen received Kerry upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Kerry handed over the US President's invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the "Leaders Summit on Climate" to be held on April 22-23 virtually.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be recognised for Bangladesh's leadership of countries especially vulnerable to climate impacts during the "Leaders Summit on Climate".









