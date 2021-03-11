BFF mourns death of Monju

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Bangladesh Premier Football League's club Chittagong Abahani Limited's former general secretary Monjurul Alam Monju, who passed away on Wednesday morning at Chattogram medical center at the age of 60.

Monju who was the Chottagram District Sports Association's former general secretary and Chottagram DFA's vice president has been suffering kidney ailment for a long time.

He left behind wife, two sons and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

He will be buried at bayeesh mohollar graveyard following his namaz-e-janaza at Kadamtoli moholla office.

In a condolence message, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, along withall executive members, expressed deep shock at the death of Monju and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.








