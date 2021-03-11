BCB Umpire Coach Masum passes away

Veteran domestic umpire and BCB Umpire Coach Md Afjalur Rahman Masum breathed his last on Wednesday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Masum was a first class umpire whose officiating career spanned three decades and had been an Umpire Coach of the BCB since 2014.

He was initially taken to CMH and later on moved to Ayesha Memorial Hospital in the Capital. Duty doctor declared him as dead.

BCB extended deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Afjalur Rahman Masum and prays for the salvation of his departed soul.







