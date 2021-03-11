Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
FIFA raised question about number of BFF councillors!

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Sports Reporter

Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) had raised question about big number of councillors of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) right after the federation's ExCo Election in October last year.
BFF President Kazi Salahuddin himself divulged the information in a meeting of District Football League on Wednesday.  
BFF has 147 councillors among whom 139 are legitimate to cast their votes while eight are non-voting councillors. The five councillors from universities are also voting councillors.
The last Executive Committee election of BFF was held on the third of October in 2020. After the electoral process was finished last year, FIFA questioned Bangladesh FF about it having large number of councillors. The ability of representatives of universities and education boards to cast vote and be councillors was as well brought into question by the governing body of earth's football.
FIFA advised this member federation to omit any councillor not linked to football activities. The authority of World Football also asked the federation to reduce the number of its standing committees.
BFF president said in the District Football League meeting, "We have disbursed the cash to the districts by November 2019 to arrange District Football Leagues. As it was not possible for the districts to arrange the events last year due to the pandemic, they will arrange the leagues this year utilising the previously provided money."
He warned, "It is a responsibility of the District Football Associations (DFA) to arrange the district leagues timely. They must arrange the events. I do not have the rights or wish to dismiss councillorship of anybody. But we will have no other option to comply with the directives of FIFA."
It is a known fact that some District Football Associations (DFA) received cash from BFF for arranging District Football Leagues yet did not play the league later.




