Time trial is more reliable than Yo Yo tests, says Indian trainer

2k time trials is a good test to assess the Maximum aerobic speed for the athletes, according to Ramji Srinivasan, the former Head Strength and Conditioning Coach of the India national cricket team.

The two spinners- Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia- have failed a fitness test conducted at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recently. They were put either through the Yo-Yo test or 2km run test in 8.3 minutes and couldn't clock the required benchmark.

Speaking exclusively, Ramji Srinivasan, who was the first Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach to serve the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team said, "Cricket is a running sport-so 2k run is a good one to incorporate as one of the tests for the players. Since it's a time trial, there is no room for results to be manipulated unlike yo yo, where there is a probability of doing so".

"This 2km test can be done anywhere with the Garmin or Strava wearable tool to measure the time and distance. Other specific tests for specific skill sets can be introduced from under 16 age group onwards to set up the system in place".

"All the associations need to follow it for uniform results and the players need to be given time to train and prepare for the same", he further added.

This test is done by most of the cricket playing nations.

