Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Handball referees talent hunt programme concludes

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The handball referees talent hunt Dhaka district's programme concluded today through a certificate distribution ceremony at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city, said a Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) press release.
General Secretary of BHF and Bangladesh Olympic Association's Deputy Secretary General Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was present as the chief guest in the distribution ceremony and handed over the certificates to the 27 trainees-19 men and eight women.
President of Bangladesh Handball Referees Association's (BHRA) Nurul Islam, BHRA vice presidents Mokbul Hossain and SM Khalekuzzaman, its General Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed and members of BHRA were also present in the certificate distribution ceremony.
The referees talent hunt programme, organised by BHRA, began on February 28 last in order to create international standard referee in the country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Time trial is more reliable than Yo Yo tests, says Indian trainer
Handball referees talent hunt programme concludes
Women's hockey tournament begins March 14
BCB to prepare domestic cricket calendar till 2023
Facing new ball properly can bring positive result in NZ, says Mithun
Dhaka Abahani face Uttar Baridhara today
All Tigers tested negative for 3rd C-19 test
Three Olympic goals in a round


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft