Handball referees talent hunt programme concludes

The handball referees talent hunt Dhaka district's programme concluded today through a certificate distribution ceremony at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city, said a Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) press release.

General Secretary of BHF and Bangladesh Olympic Association's Deputy Secretary General Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was present as the chief guest in the distribution ceremony and handed over the certificates to the 27 trainees-19 men and eight women.

President of Bangladesh Handball Referees Association's (BHRA) Nurul Islam, BHRA vice presidents Mokbul Hossain and SM Khalekuzzaman, its General Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed and members of BHRA were also present in the certificate distribution ceremony.

The referees talent hunt programme, organised by BHRA, began on February 28 last in order to create international standard referee in the country. -BSS







