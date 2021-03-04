Ban on fishing: One lakh fishers likely to be workless at Char Fasson



The photo shows some fishermen passing busy time in the last moment catching of fish in the Meghna River at Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola before the two-month ban that starts from March 1. photo: observer

There are six sanctuaries in the country for increasing production of hilsa. Two of these are located in Bhola water territory.

One of the two sanctuaries ranges across 90 km of the Meghna River from Ilisha River in Bhola to Char Pialore in Monpura Upazila.

The other sanctuary of 100 km ranges from Char Bhedia of the Tentulia River to Char Rustom.

Usually, during the ban time, fishermen pass days in hardship. This year, they are likely to face the same hardship as well.

About one lakh fishers will be workless. Ahead of the ban, they passed busy time to raise some capital.

Fishing for the whole night, several fishing boats reached 332 stations in seven upazilas of the district. After loading the catches in their respective stations, few of them went again to river for the last round of netting.

Fish warehouse proprietor at Betua station of Char Fasson Noor-e-Alam said, this season fish arrival in river got increased suddenly, and fisher villages became busy.

He added, to increase hilsa production, the government has imposed ban for two months (March-April); that is why, 30 warehouses have been closed.

Eggs which were laid in the river by November have grown up a little bit. "We call these Jatka", he said.

To protect these Jatka, the fishing ban beginning from March 1 to April 30 has been imposed across 190 km sanctuaries of Meghna and Tentulia rivers.

So, before one day ahead of the ban execution time, fishers went to rivers in a hurry to raise their capitals, he mentioned.

During the ban period, about 75,000 of the total 1,32,000 fishers get assistance for the time being.

According to fishers' sources, there are about 132 stations in Char Fasson adjacent areas including Megna's Betua, Samraj, Bery Bhanga, Khejur Gaichha, Atkopal, Basir Don, Bakhsir Ghat, Kachchhupia, Dhal Char, and Kukri Mukri.

The rehabilitation was supposed to begin before the start of the ban; but it has not been done this year.

It was learnt, due to lack of right decision of the government, fishers have been compelled to catch fish during the ban time.







