BNP announces programme on Ekushey

BNP has announced a daylong programme to observe the Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day on February 21.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme through a press release on Friday.

As part of the programme, Rizvi said, they will keep party and national flags at half-mast and hoist black flag at BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital at 6:00am.

Leaders and activists of the party will gather in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet, wearing black badges at 6:00am. Later, they will place wreaths at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard and offer special prayer there.

The party men then go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the Language Movement martyrs.

On the following day, BNP will arrange a virtual discussion on International Mother Language Day at 3:00pm. Intellectuals and senior BNP leaders will take part in the discussion.

Besides, District and upazila units of BNP will also keep national and party flags at half-mast and hoist black flag atop the party offices across the country, the press release said.