Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup football

Bashundhara Kings, Saif SC lock horns in final today

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings, Saif SC lock horns in final today

Bashundhara Kings, Saif SC lock horns in final today

Defending champion Bashundhara Kings and first time finalist Saif Sporting Club are engaging in the final match of Walton Federation Cup football today (Sunday) at 4:00 pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
While the defending champions want to keep the title, newbie finalist Saif boys are dreaming of lifting their first trophy of any local football event.
Before now, Bashundhara played final twice, in the seasons 2018 and 2019-20. It became runner-up in the first try and clinched the trophy in the second time. Saif boys, on the other hand, are playing final of any local football event for the first time in the history.
Earlier, Bashundhara moved to the final of the event for the third consecutive time defeating Dhaka Abahani by 3-1 margin in the second semi-final match on Thursday. Saif stormed into the final booking a 3-0 win over Chittagong Abahani on Wednesday.
During their last encounter with Saif in BPL in 2019, Bashundhara won the match by 2-0.
Ahead of the match, club officials of both the teams and only the skipper of Bashundhara Kings attended a press briefing on Saturday.
Bashundhara coach Spaniard Oscar Bruzon said, "We are taking preparation for the final. We practiced in the morning (Saturday). The players had gone through recovery session after the last match. We have put emphasis on the recovery. We want to play well and win the trophy."
In responses to media men's question about the favourite in the final this former defensive midfielder said, "This topic is for you guys (media), for us it's a game. We want to play a beautiful game tomorrow (Sunday) and we want to win the Federation Cup."
Skipper of the team defender Tapu Barman said, "I played for different teams over the years and gathered experience during the time. We were able to win the semi-final match as we were successful in maintaining the team morale till the last minute. We try to play as a team and maintain our spirit and that are our strong sides."
About the opponent, this defenders' view is "The opponents are strong. They have national team booters and good foreign recruits."
Saif SC General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said, "We are in the final for the first time. We are getting ready for the match and want to do well."
BFF confirmed that the champion team will get Taka 500,000 and runner-up Taka 300,000 as cash prize. Besides, the winners of the Federation Cup trophy will have chance to play the upcoming AFC Cup play-off.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat
Atletico game lost in Spanish snowstorm
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne
Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today
Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match
League committee finalises four venue for BPL football


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft