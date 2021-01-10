

Saif fails to bring any player in pre-match briefing!

Only Saif SC Club General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman and Team Manager Obayedur Rahman were present on behalf of the club.

It is an official norm that the officials and coaches along with team skipper or a key player will attend press briefing to inform about their preparation, expectation regarding an event or match.

Club General Secretary Mr Mahbubur said, "We are in the final for the first time. Our coach set schedules previously and booter had practice session. We could not change the schedule for which our players couldn't attend the briefing."

Saif SC Team Manager Obayedur Rahman said, "We had a practice session this morning. We do not have our own ground. We share the ground with other teams and we are not able to use the practice ground as like as we want or whenever we want. That's why we could not change our practice schedule or bring any player here."

However the pre-match briefing was held at 12:00 pm and the club could send an available player to attend the briefing by the time. This level of professionalism from a professional club had surprised all at the briefing session.

Latter, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said, "A high official of Saif assured us earlier that they would at least send a key player in the briefing."

This BFF official said that Saif SC had neglected BFF's official invitation and that way they had offended the federation. He also said that the offence made by Saif should be brought to book by the BFF disciplinary committee later.







