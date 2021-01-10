Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup football

Saif fails to bring any player in pre-match briefing!

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

Saif fails to bring any player in pre-match briefing!

Saif fails to bring any player in pre-match briefing!

The pre-match briefing for Sunday's final of Federation Cup just started. Officials of both the teams and skipper of Bashundhara Kings had already come. But everyone surprised, none of the booter of Saif SC, neither the skipper nor any vital player, came to attend the briefing.
Only Saif SC Club General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman and Team Manager Obayedur Rahman were present on behalf of the club.
It is an official norm that the officials and coaches along with team skipper or a key player will attend press briefing to inform about their preparation, expectation regarding an event or match.
Club General Secretary Mr Mahbubur said, "We are in the final for the first time. Our coach set schedules previously and booter had practice session. We could not change the schedule for which our players couldn't attend the briefing."
Saif SC Team Manager Obayedur Rahman said, "We had a practice session this morning. We do not have our own ground. We share the ground with other teams and we are not able to use the practice ground as like as we want or whenever we want. That's why we could not change our practice schedule or bring any player here."
However the pre-match briefing was held at 12:00 pm and the club could send an available player to attend the briefing by the time. This level of professionalism from a professional club had surprised all at the briefing session.
Latter, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said, "A high official of Saif assured us earlier that they would at least send a key player in the briefing."
This BFF official said that Saif SC had neglected BFF's official invitation and that way they had offended the federation. He also said that the offence made by Saif should be brought to book by the BFF disciplinary committee later.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flick's Bayern 'punished' by mistakes in Gladbach defeat
Atletico game lost in Spanish snowstorm
Liverpool survive scare from virus-hit Villa in FA Cup
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena to quarantine in Adelaide, not Melbourne
Weakened West Indies face 'multiple' tests on Bangladesh tour
West Indies to arrive Bangladesh today
Kolkata MSC finds win in Jamal Bhuiyan's debut match
League committee finalises four venue for BPL football


Latest News
UK company survey shows home-working to quintuple by 2025
India to begin vaccine rollout on 16 January
Anushka's classmates demand Dihan's capital punishment
Indonesia readies choppers, airplanes to search for missing plane
Indonesian plane carrying 62 people feared to have crashed into sea
Queen Elizabeth, husband receive COVID-19 vaccine
Another cold wave coming
Kim Jong-un pledges to expand North Korea's nuclear arsenal
Tigers to rely on spin to prey West Indies again
Miller thanks Bangladeshis for support during difficult time
Most Read News
Mastermind School rape victim laid to rest in Kushtia
Corona in Bangladesh: 22 deaths, 692 new cases reported
Closure of all educational instts to be extended again
Indonesia passenger plane missing after take-off
Octavia
Taposh involved in corruption, unfit for mayor: Sayeed Khokon
Training plane crashes at Rajshahi airport
10 ‘drug addicts’ held in Natore
Dihan's three friends released after questioning
Wife, sister-in-law hacked to death in capital, husband arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft