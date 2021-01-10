Video
1,056 landless to get house in Naogaon

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NAOGAON, Jan 9: A total of 1056 landless and homeless families are going to get brick-built houses in eleven upazilas of the district on the occasion of Mujib Barsho.
The homeless and landless families will be given disaster resilient houses to mark the Mujib Barsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The district Relief and Rehabilitation Department is implementing the program under the direct supervision of the deputy commissioner (DC) of the district.
A total of Taka 18 crore 5 lakh 76 thousand has been allocated for the construction of the disaster-resistant houses.
Of those, 175 houses will be built in Atrai upazila at a cost of Taka 2 crore 99 lakh 25 thousand while 90 houses in Raninagar upazila at a cost of 1 crore 53 lakh 90 thousand, 110 houses in Naogaon Sadar upazila at a cost of 1 crore 88 lakh 10 thousand, 48 houses in Badalgachhi upazila at a cost of Tk 82 lakh 8 thousand, 120 houses in Sapahar upazila at a cost of Tk 2 crore 5 lakh 20 thousand, 114 houses in Patnitala upazila at a cost of 1 crore 94 lakh 94 thousand, 34 houses in Mahadevpur upazila at a cost of Taka 58 lakh 14 thousand, 90 houses in Manda upazila at a cost of 1 crore 53 lakh 90 thousand, 71 houses in Niamatpur upazila at a cost of 1 crore 21 lakh 41 thousand taka. 150 houses at a cost of Taka 2 crore 56 lakh 50 thousand in Dhamoirhat Upazila and 54 houses at a cost of Taka 92 lakh 34 thousand in Porsha Upazila.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid said the construction work of the 700 houses has already been completed and rest of the 356 houses will be completed by January 20, 2021. The homeless and landless families will get their shelters to live permanently in these houses.
The poor people, who have at least one to 10 decimals of land but no house, were given the brick-built houses as the best gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, DC added.    -BSS



